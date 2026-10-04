Tata Motors overtakes Mahindra as India's No.2 carmaker H1 FY2027
Tata Motors has just edged out Mahindra to become India's second-biggest carmaker for the first half of fiscal 2027, selling 376,840 cars, nearly 20,000 more than Mahindra.
This is a big turnaround from the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), when Mahindra was ahead by a similar margin.
Punch and Tiago lift Tata sales
Tata's boost came mostly from its mass-market segment, especially the Punch ICE facelift, Punch EV facelift, and the new Tiago ICE and EV.
These models clicked with buyers after GST 2.0 changed market trends, helping Tata ramp up monthly sales from 59,000 in April to almost 69,000 by September.
Meanwhile, Mahindra focused on premium models like the electric XEV 9S and the XUV 7XO but saw slower growth.
Tata's fuel-diverse lineup draws 1st-time buyers
Tata's wide range, including gasoline, diesel, CNG, and EVs, has helped it reach more first-time buyers.
But with new launches coming from Mahindra and Hyundai soon, the race for India's car market is only getting more interesting.