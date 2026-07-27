Tata Motors pauses Sanand plant in Gujarat after heavy rains
Auto
Tata Motors had to pause production at its Sanand factory in Gujarat after heavy rains flooded the area.
This plant builds popular models like Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Sierra.
The company says it is working quickly to get things back on track and expects production to restart in a few days.
Suppliers disrupted, Tata Motors prioritizes restoration
The flooding did not just affect Tata's main plant. It also disrupted supplier facilities in the region.
Tata Motors shared that restoring operations is its top priority right now and it is making every effort to minimize downtime for everyone involved.