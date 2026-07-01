Tata Motors Q1 passenger vehicle sales up 46% to 182,574
Tata Motors just had a standout start to FY27, with passenger vehicle sales up 46% year over year, reaching 182,574 units in Q1.
Most of these were sold in India (up 45%), but international sales really took off too, climbing 148%.
June was especially strong, with total sales up 69% compared to last year.
Tata Motors records 14,800 June EVs
EVs are clearly having a moment at Tata: the company sold a record 14,800 electric cars in June alone, a huge 183% jump from last year. For the full quarter, EV sales more than doubled to over 34,000 units.
CEO Shailesh Chandra said the growth was supported by robust customer demand and the success of its recent product launches.
The company said the recently launched updated versions of the Tiago and Punch contributed to the growth. Tata says it's working on boosting production so this growth can keep rolling through the rest of FY27.