Tata Motors raises all car prices 0.5% citing input costs
Tata Motors is bumping up prices on all its cars, both gasoline/diesel and electric, by 0.5% starting December 1, 2026.
The company says it's been dealing with persistent rising input costs and now has to pass some of that onto buyers.
Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai raise prices
Tata isn't alone here; Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are also raising prices for similar reasons.
Even though Tata continues to absorb a significant portion of the increase while passing a partial share to customers, rising expenses across the whole auto industry are making price hikes pretty much unavoidable right now.