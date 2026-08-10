Tata Motors readies 3-row Safari EV for 2026 festive season
Tata Motors is getting ready to roll out the Safari EV, its upcoming three-row electric SUV, just in time for the 2026 festive season.
Spotted recently in camouflage on Indian roads, this new model will sit above the Harrier EV and is aimed at anyone wanting a roomy electric ride.
It's set to compete with options like the Mahindra XEV 9S.
Acti.ev+ Safari EV likely 65kWh 75kWh
Built on Tata's Acti.ev+ platform (like the Harrier EV), the Safari EV is likely to offer 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery choices, with higher trims possibly featuring dual-motor all-wheel drive.
The design sticks close to the current Safari but swaps out exhausts for a fully electric setup.
Inside, you can expect familiar vibes with some upgrades: think over-the-air updates and auto-park assist thanks to Tata's TiDAL architecture.
More details on range and pricing are coming closer to launch.