Tata Motors rebrands passenger vehicles as Tata. Cars for Indian customers
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Tata Motors just rolled out a fresh brand identity for its passenger vehicles, now called Tata. Cars.
The move is all about connecting more closely with Indian car buyers and keeping up with their evolving tastes.
While Tata. Cars becomes the new face for customers, the company's legal operations will still run under Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.
Tata says Indian consumers more confident
Tata says this update reflects how Indian consumers are "more confident than ever before" and ready to push boundaries.
The new branding will serve as the primary customer-facing expression. It's a step toward making the brand even stronger in India's fast-changing car scene.