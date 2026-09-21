Tata Motors renames Tigor as Aeris, launches September 25
Tata Motors is giving its Tigor sedan a fresh identity: meet the Aeris, launching September 25, 2026.
Teasers show off a bold new look, with one featuring a purple bird and the message, "Bye Bye Boring. Hello Stunning," hinting at a big design shift.
Aeris gains modern infotainment, 6 airbags
Aeris borrows stylish updates from the latest Tiago, think sleeker front end, connected tail lamps, and modern alloy wheels.
Inside, expect a revamped dashboard and upgraded tech like a big touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Safety is getting an upgrade too, with six airbags in the mix.
Aeris keeps 1.2L, CNG, EV possible
Under the hood stays familiar with the 1.2-liter gasoline engine, but Tata might add CNG and even an electric Aeris.ev version in the pipeline, perfect for anyone eyeing something greener or more budget-friendly.