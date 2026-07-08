Tata Motors targets 20% India vehicle market after sales surge

Tata Motors posts ₹2,000cr surplus

Tata Motors pulled off a major financial comeback, switching from a cash burn of ₹4,000 crore to a ₹2,000 crore surplus.

Its push into electric vehicles is working too: monthly EV sales shot up from just 100 units in FY18 to 15,000 by June this year.

Looking ahead, Tata plans to launch six new models and update over 20 more, plus deepen its partnership with Jaguar Land Rover and ramp up production at its new Panapakkam plant in Tamil Nadu.