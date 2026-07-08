Tata Motors targets 20% India vehicle market after sales surge
Tata Motors just announced at its AGM that it's aiming for a 20% share of India's passenger vehicle market, with plans to sell over 1.2 million cars every year by FY31.
Chairman N. Chandrasekaran shared how the company has grown fast: vehicle sales have jumped nearly five times and its market share rose from 4.8% in FY20 to 14.2% this year.
Tata Motors posts ₹2,000cr surplus
Tata Motors pulled off a major financial comeback, switching from a cash burn of ₹4,000 crore to a ₹2,000 crore surplus.
Its push into electric vehicles is working too: monthly EV sales shot up from just 100 units in FY18 to 15,000 by June this year.
Looking ahead, Tata plans to launch six new models and update over 20 more, plus deepen its partnership with Jaguar Land Rover and ramp up production at its new Panapakkam plant in Tamil Nadu.