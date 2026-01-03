Next Article
Tata Motors to launch Punch facelift on January 13
Auto
Tata Motors is dropping the refreshed Punch compact SUV on January 13, 2026.
The update aims to keep this popular ride feeling modern and appealing, especially since the Punch has been a big deal for Tata in the small SUV scene since 2021.
What's new with the facelift?
The new Punch gets a sleeker front with a closed-off grille and updated headlamps—think Punch EV vibes.
You'll also spot blacked-out pillars, cool aero-style wheels, and a handy 360-degree camera.
The rear now looks sharper with fresh tail lamps and a revamped bumper.
Inside, expect a bigger touchscreen and an upgraded dashboard, while the petrol engine stays the same.
For those eyeing the electric version, range improvements may be on the way too.