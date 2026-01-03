Tata Motors to launch Punch facelift on January 13

What's new with the facelift?

The new Punch gets a sleeker front with a closed-off grille and updated headlamps—think Punch EV vibes.

You'll also spot blacked-out pillars, cool aero-style wheels, and a handy 360-degree camera.

The rear now looks sharper with fresh tail lamps and a revamped bumper.

Inside, expect a bigger touchscreen and an upgraded dashboard, while the petrol engine stays the same.

For those eyeing the electric version, range improvements may be on the way too.