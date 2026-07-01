Tata Motors unveils Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition for wildlife sanctuaries

Sierra EV battery and viewing features

This edition packs a 63 kWh battery with up to 565km range and a single motor delivering 234hp.

For better wildlife spotting, it features an open-top design, roll cage for safety, and no side pillars (except A pillars) to give you clear views.

It's also got handy extras like fog lights, an electric winch, retractable ladder, body protection panels, side steps, and rear floodlights, basically everything you'd want on a rugged off-road adventure.