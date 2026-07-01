Tata Motors unveils Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition for wildlife sanctuaries
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Tata Motors just revealed the Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition, a special electric SUV made for wildlife sanctuaries and conservation centers in India.
Unveiled in Mumbai on June 30, 2026, this version is built on the Sierra EV Pure trim and isn't up for grabs by private buyers.
Sierra EV battery and viewing features
This edition packs a 63 kWh battery with up to 565km range and a single motor delivering 234hp.
For better wildlife spotting, it features an open-top design, roll cage for safety, and no side pillars (except A pillars) to give you clear views.
It's also got handy extras like fog lights, an electric winch, retractable ladder, body protection panels, side steps, and rear floodlights, basically everything you'd want on a rugged off-road adventure.