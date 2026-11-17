On the outside, the updated Nexon sports sharper lines with a raked rear windshield, split headlamps, and stylish 17-inch wheels.

It is expected to use a heavily modified X1 platform and keep its gasoline and CNG engine options. The diesel version might stick around if it meets new BS7 rules.

Plus, there is an upgraded Nexon EV in the pipeline, though we will have to wait to see exactly when it arrives.