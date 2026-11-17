Tata Nexon 2027 interior teased with floating touchscreen, instrument cluster
The 2027 Tata Nexon is getting a fresh new look inside, with spy shots showing off a sleek twin-screen setup: think a big floating touchscreen next to a digital instrument cluster.
The classic two-spoke steering wheel stays, but now features an illuminated Tata logo and an auto-dimming mirror for that extra premium vibe.
Updated Nexon exterior, X1 platform expected
On the outside, the updated Nexon sports sharper lines with a raked rear windshield, split headlamps, and stylish 17-inch wheels.
It is expected to use a heavily modified X1 platform and keep its gasoline and CNG engine options. The diesel version might stick around if it meets new BS7 rules.
Plus, there is an upgraded Nexon EV in the pipeline, though we will have to wait to see exactly when it arrives.