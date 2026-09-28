Tata.ev expands Battery-as-a-Service to all EVs enabling separate battery payments

With BaaS, you get two loan options: one just for the car (without battery) and another for the battery itself.

This means lower starting prices if you want them or traditional financing if that suits you better.

Prices start at ₹4.69 lakh (Tiago.ev) and go up to ₹14.49 lakh (Harrier.ev).

Tata's Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa says this move is all about giving buyers more ways to make EVs work for their budget: no hidden battery down-payment cost.