Telangana launches autorickshaw electric conversion scheme-2026 with ₹200 cr aid

Drivers can choose between fixed or swappable battery kits from approved makers, with the subsidy capped at ₹1.5 lakh or the actual cost, whichever is less. Scrapping your old auto is a must for the deal.

The funding is split among SC, ST, BC, and Minority Welfare Departments. Auto unions are on board and want things to move fast: they are also asking for extra support for drivers who need it most.

Overall, it is a big step toward cleaner air and less reliance on fossil fuels in Telangana.