Telangana launches autorickshaw electric conversion scheme-2026 with ₹200 cr aid
Telangana just rolled out a ₹200 crore scheme to swap out 18,766 old gasoline and diesel autos for electric ones in urban areas.
Under the Telangana Autorickshaw Electric Conversion Scheme-2026, auto drivers can get up to ₹1.5 lakh to retrofit their current ride with an electric kit or buy a brand-new EV after turning in their old vehicle.
Telangana drivers eligible for ₹1.5L subsidy
Drivers can choose between fixed or swappable battery kits from approved makers, with the subsidy capped at ₹1.5 lakh or the actual cost, whichever is less. Scrapping your old auto is a must for the deal.
The funding is split among SC, ST, BC, and Minority Welfare Departments. Auto unions are on board and want things to move fast: they are also asking for extra support for drivers who need it most.
Overall, it is a big step toward cleaner air and less reliance on fossil fuels in Telangana.