Telangana proposes ₹200cr scheme to electrify 18,766 auto rickshaws
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Telangana has proposed a ₹200 crore scheme to help switch 18,766 petrol and diesel auto-rickshaws to electric.
Auto owners can get up to ₹1.5 lakh, either for fitting their current ride with an approved electric kit or for buying a new e-auto.
The goal? Cleaner streets and less money spent on fuel.
Ponnam Prabhakar says subsidy supports drivers
The scheme focuses on Hyderabad's urban transport system.
To get the subsidy, you can retrofit your auto or swap your old one for a new EV (but you'll need to give up your old petrol or diesel model).
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar says this move is about supporting drivers and helping Hyderabad breathe easier by cutting down pollution and costs.