Tesla announces fully autonomous Cybercabs ahead of Austin event
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Tesla just dropped news about its fully autonomous Cybercabs, set to provide new details at an Austin event on Thursday night.
These futuristic taxis have no steering wheel or pedals: just pure self-driving tech.
Elon Musk amped up the hype with his post, "A Storm of Cybercabs."
Two-seater cybercabs spotted in Austin
The two-seater Cybercabs, with butterfly doors and no drivers, have already been spotted cruising around Austin, even dodging traffic cones while picking up passengers.
But Tesla isn't alone in the race: Waymo already runs thousands of driverless taxis across 14 cities.
With EV sales dipping and Tesla's stock down 13% this year, all eyes are on Tesla competing with Waymo.