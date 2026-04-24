Tesla begins building Cybercab robotaxi, Elon Musk posts driverless video
Auto
Tesla has officially started building its fully autonomous robotaxi, the Cybercab.
Elon Musk shared a video showing the car rolling off the factory floor and cruising city streets; no driver needed.
This milestone comes right after Tesla surprised everyone with a $477 million profit for the first quarter.
Tesla Cybercab ditches steering wheel, pedals
First revealed in fall 2024, the Cybercab ditches both the steering wheel and the pedals for a true hands-off ride.
Tesla is aiming to ramp up mass production this year, alongside its electric Semi truck.
Some folks in Austin got to try out early rides last summer, and recent footage of gold-colored Cybercabs moving in sync hints that these futuristic taxis are almost ready for prime time.