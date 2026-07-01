You can soon ride Tesla's autonomous Cybercab in Texas

Progress report

Tesla yet to deploy fully autonomous car at scale

Despite years of promises, Tesla has yet to deploy a fully autonomous car at scale. The closest it has come is the Austin robotaxi service, which has seen its size fluctuate over the past year. Some vehicles have been involved in minor crashes, including two caused by remote operators. However, these issues have largely gone unnoticed as Tesla uses lightly modified versions of its consumer Model Y SUVs for the service.