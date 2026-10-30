Tesla begins Halloween mode rollout for Model Y in India
Tesla just dropped a Halloween Mode update for the Model Y in India, rolling out from October 30, 2026.
The update brings festive graphics, spooky sound effects, and a special light show, perfect for anyone looking to add some holiday vibes to their drive.
Both the Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive and Model Y L versions get these fun features.
Model Y gains interactive Halloween features
Halloween Mode packs interactive treats like Trick or Treat Mode (think: flickering lights and creepy sounds when someone walks up), plus a Ghost Costume that changes your car's avatar in the Tesla app.
There's also a unique lock sound, seasonal vehicle wraps, an in-car photo booth for quick snaps, and even a Voice From Beyond feature that lets you play voice messages through your car with an extra-spooky twist.