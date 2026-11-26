This canceled Tesla is the fastest-selling used car in US
What's the story
The Tesla Cybertruck has become the fastest-selling used car in US, despite its recent cancellation. The data comes from an analysis of over 1.1 million used-vehicle sales conducted by iSeeCars.com in October. The study also looked at the fastest-selling trucks and the top 25 fastest- and slowest-selling vehicles overall.
Market trends
EVs sell 25% faster than ICE vehicles
The study found that electric vehicles (EVs) sell 25% faster than their petrol counterparts in the used market.
This is mainly due to high fuel prices and a sharp decline in market value when these vehicles transition from new to used status.
Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, explained this trend by saying that "the value of not visiting a gas station leads straight to used EVs."
Sales duration
EVs spend less time on the market
According to iSeeCars, EVs spend an average of 45.6 days on the market, which is significantly less than hybrids (54.5 days) and ICE vehicles (61.0 days).
This is a difference of 15.4 days compared to ICE vehicles and 8.9 days compared to hybrids.
Overall, used EVs spend 25.2% less time on the market than ICE vehicles while hybrids do so by 10.7%.
List
Other fast-selling electric pickups
Despite the recent cancellation of many electric pickup trucks, they are well-represented among the fastest-selling used trucks.
The Tesla Cybertruck leads this category with an average market time of 39.1 days, selling 26.4 days faster than the average used pickup.
It is followed by Ford Maverick hybrid (43.3 days), Rivian R1T (45.2 days), and Ford F-150 Lightning (47.4 days).