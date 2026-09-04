Tesla debuts fully autonomous 2-seater Cybercab at Austin launch
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Tesla just dropped its fully autonomous two-seater Cybercab at a private launch in Austin on September 3.
What's wild? There's no steering wheel or pedals, just pure self-driving tech.
Even though the event wasn't live-streamed, clips from attendees quickly made their way online, giving everyone a peek at this futuristic ride.
Touchscreen, accessibility and robotaxi booking
Inside, the Cybercab keeps things simple but smart: a roomy cabin with a big touchscreen, USB-C ports, Braille door markings, an emergency stop button, and space for service dogs.
You book your ride through Tesla's Robotaxi app, which also lets you adjust the climate and seat settings through the touchscreen or app.
For now, rides are only available in limited areas of Austin.