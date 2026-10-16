Tesla debuts Roadster with thrusters and tech borrowed from SpaceX
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Tesla's next-generation Roadster is finally here after a long wait, and it's packed with wild features: think technology borrowed from SpaceX and thrusters that let it "literally fly."
There's also a special fan system underneath that helps the car stick to the road with up to 2 g of cornering force.
It's definitely not your average electric ride.
Elon Musk says Roadster only manual
In a move that stands out these days, the Roadster will be Tesla's only manually driven car.
Elon Musk put it simply: "This will actually be long-term the only manually driven car that Tesla makes."
While most Teslas are all about self-driving tech now, this one is built for people who still love the thrill of hands-on driving.