Tesla delays Roadster 2 reveal to October 15 citing weather

This is just the latest delay for the Roadster, which was first shown off back in 2017.

Excited fans have dropped $50,000 deposits but still don't know when they'll actually get their cars.

Elon Musk says production could take a year or more after the new reveal.

Even big names like Sam Altman have voiced their frustration over the wait, though Tesla says the delay is due to severe weather forecast for the event, which can only be held outdoors.