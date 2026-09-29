Tesla delays Roadster 2 reveal to October 15 citing weather
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Tesla's much-hyped Roadster 2 reveal has been pushed from October 1 to October 15, thanks to rough weather expected in Waco, Texas.
The outdoor launch was set to show off the car's cold gas thrusters from SpaceX, so Tesla decided not to risk it.
Roadster buyers waiting after $50,000 deposits
This is just the latest delay for the Roadster, which was first shown off back in 2017.
Excited fans have dropped $50,000 deposits but still don't know when they'll actually get their cars.
Elon Musk says production could take a year or more after the new reveal.
Even big names like Sam Altman have voiced their frustration over the wait, though Tesla says the delay is due to severe weather forecast for the event, which can only be held outdoors.