Tesla driver charged with manslaughter after fatal Katy crash
A Tesla driver in Katy, Texas, manually floored the accelerator, even with Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode on, right before a deadly crash in June 2026.
Tragically, a 76-year-old woman lost her life.
Now, the driver faces manslaughter charges, and the victim's family is suing both him and Tesla, raising tough questions about how safe FSD really is when humans can still take over.
Records contradict driver's passed out claim
The driver claims he "passed out" while using FSD and doesn't remember the crash, but records show he was making DoorDash deliveries in FSD mode just before.
He'd even searched online for "Tesla fsd too timid," hinting at trust issues with the tech.
The case is putting extra pressure on Tesla to explain how its self-driving system handles emergency situations, especially when drivers override it.