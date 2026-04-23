Tesla expands Superchargers, adds home charging across 28 Indian states
Auto
Tesla is stepping up its game in India by rolling out more Supercharger stations, including a new spot in Navi Mumbai.
It has also made home charging available in 28 states, making it way easier for people to switch to electric vehicles.
Tesla plans highway Supercharger corridors
The big plan? Tesla wants to connect major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai with Supercharger corridors along highways.
As Sharad Agarwal from Tesla India puts it, this network aims to make long-distance travel much smoother for EV owners across the country.