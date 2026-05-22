Tesla expresses interest in Hyderabad sales and service center
Big news for EV fans: Tesla has expressed interest in establishing a sales and service center in Hyderabad, Telangana.
The discussion took place on May 22 during a meeting with Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Telangana's official X handle shared the update.
Looks like Tesla is serious about expanding in India!
Telangana minister pledges support to Tesla
Telangana has been making waves in electric vehicles and tech, so it's no surprise Tesla picked Hyderabad as its next spot.
Minister Babu pointed out that the state is already a hub for semiconductor design, automobile software, and electronics.
He also assured Tesla of full government support and encouraged them to look at building related industries here—so expect more innovation (and maybe job opportunities) coming soon!