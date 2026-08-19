Tesla FSD nearly steered Fred Lambert's Tesla off Autoroute 55

Tesla says drivers should always pay attention with FSD on, but reports of weird glitches keep piling up, from cars trying to drive into the path of oncoming trains, or even its cameras appearing to be blinded by sunlight.

Federal regulators have already sparked an investigation after FSD-enabled Teslas kept trying to drive into the path of oncoming trains so often.

Lambert also warned that because FSD usually works well, drivers might get too comfortable and let their guard down, making these surprise errors even more dangerous.