Tesla FSD nearly steered Fred Lambert's Tesla off Autoroute 55
Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software is back in the spotlight after a close call in Quebec.
On August 16, Electrek editor-in-chief Fred Lambert had to quickly grab the wheel when his Tesla, using FSD at 109km/h, suddenly tried to steer off Autoroute 55 and toward a ditch, even though visibility was clear and road markings were perfect.
Lambert wrote, "The car decided to put its blinker on and take an exit it had no business taking."
Regulators probe Tesla FSD train incidents
Tesla says drivers should always pay attention with FSD on, but reports of weird glitches keep piling up, from cars trying to drive into the path of oncoming trains, or even its cameras appearing to be blinded by sunlight.
Federal regulators have already sparked an investigation after FSD-enabled Teslas kept trying to drive into the path of oncoming trains so often.
Lambert also warned that because FSD usually works well, drivers might get too comfortable and let their guard down, making these surprise errors even more dangerous.