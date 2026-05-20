Tesla hires across 9 Chinese cities to speed FSD rollout
Tesla is quickly hiring new team members across nine major Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, to push out its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software faster.
The company needs Autopilot test engineers and real-world test operators as it waits for regulatory approval, now expected by the third quarter of 2026 after earlier delays.
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The new hires will help test the software, make sure it meets local rules, and improve features.
With moves like opening a Shanghai data center and teaming up with Baidu for mapping, Tesla is hoping this rollout will help it bounce back in China's fast-moving EV scene.