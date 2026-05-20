Tesla hires across 9 Chinese cities to speed FSD rollout

Tesla bets on FSD subscription revenue

Tesla's betting big on FSD to boost subscription revenue and stay competitive as local EV rivals like Xiaomi, Huawei, and Xpeng gain ground.

The new hires will help test the software, make sure it meets local rules, and improve features.

With moves like opening a Shanghai data center and teaming up with Baidu for mapping, Tesla is hoping this rollout will help it bounce back in China's fast-moving EV scene.