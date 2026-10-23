Tesla in Full Self-Driving mode killed 71-year-old in Vallejo California
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A Tesla in Full Self-Driving mode struck and killed a 71-year-old man crossing the highway in Vallejo, California, on October 22, 2026.
The car, driven by a 26-year-old from San Francisco, was traveling at 112km/h when the accident happened near the I-780 interchange.
California law may hold driver liable
Police say the driver tried to brake and steer away but couldn't avoid hitting the pedestrian.
Another car ran over the man afterward, but only the Tesla driver stopped.
California law still holds drivers responsible even with self-driving features on, so legal consequences are possible.
The tragedy highlights ongoing questions about how safe (and accountable) self-driving tech really is.