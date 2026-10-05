Tesla India crosses 1,000 sales milestone in 13 months
What's the story
Tesla has crossed the 1,000-unit sales mark in India, a little over a year after entering the market. The American electric vehicle (EV) maker achieved this milestone with its only offering in the country - the Model Y. According to data from Vahan portal, Tesla India delivered a total of 1,017 units of Model Y between September 2025 and October 2 this year.
Sales surge
Highest-ever monthly sales last month
Last month, Tesla India achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in the country with 291 units. This marks a whopping 322% year-on-year growth from last year's 69 units.
Month-on-month, sales also grew by a staggering 149% from August's 117 units.
The American EV maker's performance came during a record month for India's electric passenger vehicle (e-PV) market, which saw monthly retail sales of 35,995 units.
Market dynamics
Second-largest player in luxury e-PV segment
Tesla accounted for 0.80% of total e-PV sales in September. The company also became the second-largest player in the luxury e-PV segment for the first time, overtaking Mercedes-Benz India, which sold 125 units in September.
BMW India led with 502 units and a 51% share. Tesla's share of the luxury e-PV market jumped to 30% in September this year from just 11% last year.
Growth plans
Tesla has 6 showrooms across India
Last month, Tesla India inaugurated its sixth showroom in Chennai, taking the total number of showrooms to six across Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
The company has also started service and bodyshop operations in Chennai.
In August this year, Tesla opened its latest Destination Charging facility at Lake Shore Thane in Mumbai with four 11kW AC chargers.