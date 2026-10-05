Tesla India crosses 1,000 sales milestone in 13 months

Last month, Tesla India achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in the country with 291 units. This marks a whopping 322% year-on-year growth from last year's 69 units.

Month-on-month, sales also grew by a staggering 149% from August's 117 units.

The American EV maker's performance came during a record month for India's electric passenger vehicle (e-PV) market, which saw monthly retail sales of 35,995 units.