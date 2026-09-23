Tesla issues emergency protocols for Cybercab robotaxis without steering wheels
Tesla just rolled out fresh emergency protocols for its Cybercab robotaxis, which do not have steering wheels or regular door handles.
If there's an emergency, first responders might need to call two different Tesla support hotlines and wait for an employee to assist them to gain control of the vehicle, and using the touchscreen controls is not exactly easy when you are wearing heavy gloves.
Experts urge standards for robotaxi emergencies
These design quirks make things trickier for firefighters and EMTs. They need to figure out how to stop the car safely and get inside quickly.
As former fire chief Jeffrey Lindsey put it, this is extra work on top of an already stressful job.
Other companies like Waymo are facing similar issues with their robotaxis too, so experts say it is time for some standard rules to help everyone handle these high-tech rides in emergencies.