Tesla launches 2026 Model Y Premium RWD SUV India ₹50.89L

Tesla just dropped its 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive SUV in India. You can check it out at its experience centers in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.

Priced at ₹50.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it promises a solid up to 500-kilometer range and seats five, plus you get loads of cargo space if you fold the back seats.