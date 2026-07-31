Tesla launches 2026 Model Y Premium RWD SUV India ₹50.89L
Tesla just dropped its 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive SUV in India. You can check it out at its experience centers in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.
Priced at ₹50.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it promises a solid up to 500-kilometer range and seats five, plus you get loads of cargo space if you fold the back seats.
Tesla offers ₹6L finance, Grok AI
Financing is pretty accessible: start with ₹6 lakh down and EMIs from ₹39,990.
Order before August 30, and Tesla throws in a free home-charging wall connector.
Also cool, Tesla's new Grok AI assistant comes as a free update for Model Y owners. It works in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada; helps with trip planning by voice; finds local services; explains car alerts; and you can even tweak its language style to suit your vibe.