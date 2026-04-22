Tesla launches 6-seater Model Y L SUV in India ₹61.99L

Tesla blames 110% duty, adds chargers

Blame the steep ₹61.99 lakh price tag on a massive 110% import duty: Tesla hasn't gone for local manufacturing yet, which could've made things cheaper.

Still, they're pushing ahead by adding 20 Superchargers across five stations and opening new service centers in Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi, and Pune, with four more cities to be added this quarter to make owning a Tesla more practical for Indian drivers.