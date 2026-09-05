Tesla launches Cybercab, 1st fully autonomous vehicle with camera navigation
Tesla just dropped its first fully autonomous vehicle, the Cybercab, on Thursday, September 3, 2026, but this time, there was no flashy event or Elon Musk speech.
Instead, some details came through PDFs and updated terms of service in Tesla's "Robotaxi" app, while others were shared online by fans.
The Cybercab runs entirely on cameras and AI for navigation and is set to be more affordable than competitors like Waymo.
NHTSA reviews Cybercab, under-13s banned
The Cybercab rollout is already under review by US safety regulators, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
There are strict rules for younger riders: no kids under 13 allowed, and anyone under 18 needs an adult with them.
For families, note that child seats can only be strapped in using seat belts; there aren't any LATCH anchors.
Cybercab deploys airbags, manual door releases
If something goes wrong on the road, the Cybercab automatically deploys airbags, unlocks doors, flashes hazard lights, and pings Tesla support for help.
Manual release on the armrest of each door is also built in so you can get out quickly if needed, Tesla's way of making sure safety comes first.