Tesla launches Cybercab, 1st fully autonomous vehicle with camera navigation

Tesla just dropped its first fully autonomous vehicle, the Cybercab, on Thursday, September 3, 2026, but this time, there was no flashy event or Elon Musk speech.

Instead, some details came through PDFs and updated terms of service in Tesla's "Robotaxi" app, while others were shared online by fans.

The Cybercab runs entirely on cameras and AI for navigation and is set to be more affordable than competitors like Waymo.