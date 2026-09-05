Tesla launches fully driverless Cybercab in Austin as NHTSA investigates

NHTSA wants to know if Tesla skipped any safety requirements because the Cybercab does not have traditional controls.

The outcome could impact how quickly Tesla can roll out more robotaxis or expand to other states.

For now, Tesla says the Cybercab follows all rules and highlights its accessibility for riders with disabilities.

In Texas, 314 robotaxis are already registered, including 45 Cybercabs, and so far Tesla says state rules require many of those vehicles to carry a human supervisor who is able to take over.