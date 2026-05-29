Tesla launches Model Y Premium RWD in India at ₹50.89L

Five seat Model Y, emis ₹39,990

The Model Y Premium RWD seats five, offers up to 2,138-liter of storage (hello road trips), and does 0-100km/h in just 5.9 seconds.

There's also an optional Zen Grey minimalist interior if that's your vibe.

Financing starts with EMIs from ₹39,990 after a ₹6 lakh down payment, and yes, you can order online or through dealerships.