Tesla launches Model Y Premium RWD in India at ₹50.89L
Tesla just dropped its Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India, starting at ₹50.89 lakh.
This EV packs a solid 500-km range (WLTP), an all-black interior, and a massive 16-inch touchscreen for those who love their tech front and center.
It joins the rest of Tesla's lineup here.
Five seat Model Y, emis ₹39,990
The Model Y Premium RWD seats five, offers up to 2,138-liter of storage (hello road trips), and does 0-100km/h in just 5.9 seconds.
There's also an optional Zen Grey minimalist interior if that's your vibe.
Financing starts with EMIs from ₹39,990 after a ₹6 lakh down payment, and yes, you can order online or through dealerships.
Model Y L 3 rows, ₹61.99L
This launch follows last month's bigger Model Y L (₹61.99 lakh) with three rows and even more range (681km).
Both new Teslas come with home charging support, and are part of Tesla's growing service network across India.