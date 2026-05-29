Tesla launches Model Y Premium RWD in India from ₹50.89L

Model Y offers 500km range

The new Model Y Premium RWD packs up to 500km range on a single charge and does 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds, pretty quick for an SUV!

Inside, you get a big 16-inch touchscreen, your choice of all-black or Zen Grey interiors, and loads of storage thanks to power-folding seats.

Tesla's Home Charging Program is also rolling out across India, plus financing starts at ₹39,990 a month with deliveries kicking off in July 2026.