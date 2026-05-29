Tesla launches Model Y Premium RWD in India from ₹50.89L
Tesla just launched the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) in India, now starting at ₹50.89 lakh, over ₹10 lakh less than before.
The refreshed lineup includes this five-seater RWD and a six-seater All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version at around ₹11.1 lakh more, making Tesla's electric SUVs a bit more accessible for Indian buyers.
Model Y offers 500km range
The new Model Y Premium RWD packs up to 500km range on a single charge and does 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds, pretty quick for an SUV!
Inside, you get a big 16-inch touchscreen, your choice of all-black or Zen Grey interiors, and loads of storage thanks to power-folding seats.
Tesla's Home Charging Program is also rolling out across India, plus financing starts at ₹39,990 a month with deliveries kicking off in July 2026.