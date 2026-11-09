Tesla launches robotaxi service in San Antonio with limited fleets
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Tesla just kicked off its robotaxi service in San Antonio, Texas, with cars hitting the road early Monday morning.
This is another step in Tesla's push to make self-driving rides more common, though for now they're starting small: think limited fleets and specific neighborhoods.
Expanded into Dallas Houston Miami Orlando
San Antonio joins a growing list of cities where you can catch a Tesla robotaxi. The service first launched in Austin last year and went fully driverless by January.
Since then, Tesla has expanded into places like Dallas, Houston, Miami, and Orlando.
Fleet sizes vary (Austin leads with over 400 autonomous cars), showing how Tesla is carefully scaling up as it competes with rivals like Waymo.