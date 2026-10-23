Tesla launching Cybercab robotaxi in Dallas November, selling to fleets
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Tesla is rolling out its Cybercab robotaxi service in Dallas this November, expanding beyond Austin and planning to sell these driverless cars to fleet operators by year-end.
This puts Tesla head-to-head with Waymo, which already leads the robotaxi scene with thousands of vehicles across the US.
Regulators question Cybercab lack of controls
Tesla's plans are hitting some bumps. Regulators are questioning how safe the Cybercab is since it doesn't have standard driver controls.
Plus, while Tesla's robotaxis have driven roughly 3.1 million unsupervised miles through Oct. 18 without a human at the wheel, Waymo's racked up 271.3 million miles without a human driver through June.
Still, Tesla says it's focused on making self-driving rides a reality.