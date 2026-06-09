Tesla opens 5th India Experience Center in Hyderabad June 17

Model Y priced ₹50.89L and ₹61.99L

Right now, you can buy the Model Y electric SUV here, either the Premium RWD for ₹50.89 lakh or the L Premium AWD for ₹61.99 lakh.

Even though these are fully imported (and get hit with a big customs duty), they're still holding their own against rivals like BMW's iX1 LWB.

Tesla also dropped prices by ₹9 lakh recently by cutting older variants; they've retailed 342 vehicles in FY26 and will start delivering the updated Model Y Premium RWD from July 2026.