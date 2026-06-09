Tesla opens 5th India Experience Center in Hyderabad June 17
Auto
Tesla is opening its fifth Experience Center in India, this time in Hyderabad on June 17.
With centers already in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Tesla's clearly stepping up its game to connect with more Indian EV fans.
Model Y priced ₹50.89L and ₹61.99L
Right now, you can buy the Model Y electric SUV here, either the Premium RWD for ₹50.89 lakh or the L Premium AWD for ₹61.99 lakh.
Even though these are fully imported (and get hit with a big customs duty), they're still holding their own against rivals like BMW's iX1 LWB.
Tesla also dropped prices by ₹9 lakh recently by cutting older variants; they've retailed 342 vehicles in FY26 and will start delivering the updated Model Y Premium RWD from July 2026.