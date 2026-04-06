Tesla opens 5th Supercharger at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai
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Tesla just launched its fifth Supercharger station at Nexus Seawoods Mall in Navi Mumbai.
It's the first one inside an Indian mall and sits just eight kilometers from Navi Mumbai International Airport (super handy for anyone driving between Mumbai and Pune).
Tesla India network: 20 Superchargers ₹24/₹14
With this new spot, Tesla now has 20 Superchargers and 14 Destination Chargers across India, mostly in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.
Charging costs ₹24 per kWh for a Supercharger and ₹14 per kWh at Destination Chargers.
Right now, these stations are only for Tesla owners (the Model Y is the only option here), but more models could be on the way.