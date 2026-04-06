Tesla opens 5th Supercharger at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai

Tesla India network: 20 Superchargers ₹24/₹14

With this new spot, Tesla now has 20 Superchargers and 14 Destination Chargers across India, mostly in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.

Charging costs ₹24 per kWh for a Supercharger and ₹14 per kWh at Destination Chargers.

Right now, these stations are only for Tesla owners (the Model Y is the only option here), but more models could be on the way.