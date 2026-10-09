Tesla expands India presence with Noida Experience Center

The Noida Experience Center will display Tesla's offerings, including the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and the Model Y L.

The 2026 Model Y Premium RWD can seat up to five passengers with power-folding seats and 2,138-liter of storage space.

It can go from 0-100km/h in just 5.9 seconds and has a range of up to 500km on a single charge.