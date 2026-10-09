Tesla expands India presence with Noida Experience Center
What's the story
Tesla has announced the opening of a new Experience Center in Noida. The center is located at Skymark One, Sector 98 and will provide retail services directly to customers. This expansion comes after the company's recent launches in Delhi and Gurugram, strengthening its presence in the National Capital Region (NCR). The details of when the center will open are yet to be revealed.
Model display
Model Y Premium RWD, Model Y L on display
The Noida Experience Center will display Tesla's offerings, including the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and the Model Y L.
The 2026 Model Y Premium RWD can seat up to five passengers with power-folding seats and 2,138-liter of storage space.
It can go from 0-100km/h in just 5.9 seconds and has a range of up to 500km on a single charge.
SUV features
Model Y L can cover up to 681km
The Model Y L is an all-wheel-drive SUV with a three-row, six-seat layout. It can cover up to 681km on a single charge and accelerates from 0-100km/h in just five seconds.
The vehicle also offers cargo space of up to 2,539 liters.
Both models receive over-the-air (OTA) updates with new features like access to Grok, an AI assistant available in several Indian languages.
Financing details
Financing options for its Model Y vehicles
The Premium RWD variant is priced at ₹50.89 lakh with a down payment of ₹6 lakh and an EMI starting from ₹39,990.
The L variant starts at ₹61.99 lakh with a down payment of ₹6.5 lakh and an EMI starting from ₹49,990.
These figures are indicative and subject to financier approval based on a seven-year tenor under a step-up EMI plan at 8.5% annual percentage rate (APR).
Service centers
Tesla has also established a charging network in NCR
The Noida Experience Center will be a retail-only location. However, Tesla customers in NCR can access its charging network at four locations: Aerocity in Delhi, Sohna Road in Gurugram, One Horizon on Golf Course Road, and Nexus Select Citywalk in Saket.
There are also two Tesla-approved collision centers in the region, one at Sector 18 Sarhol Gurugram and another on Shivaji Marg in Moti Nagar Delhi.