Tesla opens Nexus Select Citywalk charging spot in Delhi

Tesla claims 99.95% charging reliability

Tesla says its "Plug In, Charge and Go" setup is reliable 99.95% of the time, and home charging is available too if you want to charge up overnight.

From July six to 10, the mall also hosted a pop-up where you could check out the Model Y L (681-kilometer range) and the new Premium Rear-Wheel Drive (500-kilometer range), take test drives, and get hands-on with both SUVs.

Prices start at ₹50.89 lakh with EMIs from ₹39,990 if you're thinking about making the switch to electric.