Tesla opens Nexus Select Citywalk charging spot in Delhi
Tesla just set up its first in-mall charging spot for North India at Nexus Select Citywalk, New Delhi.
Park on P1, plug in at one of six chargers, and your car powers up while you shop or grab a bite.
With this launch, Tesla now has six stations and 40 chargers across India.
Tesla claims 99.95% charging reliability
Tesla says its "Plug In, Charge and Go" setup is reliable 99.95% of the time, and home charging is available too if you want to charge up overnight.
From July six to 10, the mall also hosted a pop-up where you could check out the Model Y L (681-kilometer range) and the new Premium Rear-Wheel Drive (500-kilometer range), take test drives, and get hands-on with both SUVs.
Prices start at ₹50.89 lakh with EMIs from ₹39,990 if you're thinking about making the switch to electric.