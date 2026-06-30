Tesla posts video of fully autonomous Cybercab in Austin
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Tesla just dropped a video showing its fully autonomous Cybercab cruising around Austin, Texas: no steering wheel, no pedals, just a super-minimalist interior, and a screen for passengers.
The company said these are production-ready models, pushing Tesla's vision of cars that drive themselves with zero human help.
Split reaction over Cybercab safety
The internet is split: some folks love the idea of hands-free rides and see it as the future, while others worry about safety and what happens if something goes wrong with no manual controls.
The Cybercab was first shown in 2024, and Tesla plans to use it for its self-driving ride service.