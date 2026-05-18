Tesla raises US Model Y prices, premium now about $50,000

Model Y leads US EV sales

Even with a 27% drop in overall US EV sales after the federal tax credit ended last year, Tesla's Model Y is still leading the pack.

It grabbed 36% of all US EV sales in Q1 2026, up 23% from last year, with over 78,000 units sold.

Globally, Wall Street expects its EV sales to hold steady at around 1.7 million vehicles this year.