Tesla raises US Model Y prices, premium now about $50,000
Auto
Tesla just raised prices for some Model Y trims in the US marking its first adjustment since 2024.
The Premium all-wheel-drive Model Y now starts at about $50,000, with higher-end versions costing $500 to $1,000 more.
If you're eyeing the base models, good news: they're staying put at around $40,000 (rear-wheel drive) and $42,000 (all-wheel drive).
Model Y leads US EV sales
Even with a 27% drop in overall US EV sales after the federal tax credit ended last year, Tesla's Model Y is still leading the pack.
It grabbed 36% of all US EV sales in Q1 2026, up 23% from last year, with over 78,000 units sold.
Globally, Wall Street expects its EV sales to hold steady at around 1.7 million vehicles this year.