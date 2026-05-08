Tesla recalls 173 Cybertrucks over 18-inch steel wheel stud defect
Tesla is recalling 173 Cybertrucks from the 2024-2026 models because a wheel stud defect could make the wheels come loose, a clear safety risk.
Only trucks with 18-inch steel wheels installed during production beginning in August 2025, or later during service, are affected.
Tesla will replace faulty parts free
Tesla said planned changes were not incorporated at production start because of a change management error, and rough road conditions or cornering could strain the brake rotor stud holes and cause cracks.
Drivers might notice odd vibrations or noises before anything serious happens.
While no crashes have been reported, Tesla will replace faulty parts for free and will notify owners by June 2026.
Production of these specific trucks actually stopped last year due to low demand.