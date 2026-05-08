Tesla recalls 173 Cybertrucks over 18-inch steel wheel stud defect

Tesla will replace faulty parts free

Tesla said planned changes were not incorporated at production start because of a change management error, and rough road conditions or cornering could strain the brake rotor stud holes and cause cracks.

Drivers might notice odd vibrations or noises before anything serious happens.

While no crashes have been reported, Tesla will replace faulty parts for free and will notify owners by June 2026.

Production of these specific trucks actually stopped last year due to low demand.