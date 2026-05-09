Why Tesla has recalled more than 170 Cybertrucks
What's the story
Tesla has announced a recall of 173 units of its Cybertruck model due to a potential safety issue. The problem stems from cracking in the rotor, which could lead to the separation of the wheel stud from the wheel hub. This defect poses an increased risk of crash and injury. The recall specifically affects model years 2024-2026 Cybertrucks fitted with 18-inch steel wheels.
Risk factors
NHTSA highlights risks of wheel rotor cracking
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has warned that rough roads and cornering could stress the stud hole in the wheel rotor, leading to cracks. If this issue goes unaddressed, it could eventually result in the separation of the wheel stud from its hub. Such a scenario could compromise vehicle controllability and increase collision risks.
Remedial action
Tesla will replace parts with more durable ones
To address this safety concern, Tesla will be replacing the front and rear brake rotors, hubs, and lug nuts of affected Cybertruck units. This replacement will be done with more durable parts at no cost to the vehicle owners. The company's recall number for this operation is SB-26-33-003. Owners can reach out to Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 for further information or assistance regarding their vehicles.
Software issue
Tesla also recalls other EVs due to camera glitch
In addition to the Cybertruck recall, Tesla is also recalling more than 200,000 units of its Model Y, Model S, Model X, and Model 3 electric vehicles. The problem here is a software glitch that temporarily disables the rear-view camera. This loss of visibility could affect the driver's view and increase crash risks.