Why Tesla has recalled more than 170 Cybertrucks

Tesla has announced a recall of 173 units of its Cybertruck model due to a potential safety issue. The problem stems from cracking in the rotor, which could lead to the separation of the wheel stud from the wheel hub. This defect poses an increased risk of crash and injury. The recall specifically affects model years 2024-2026 Cybertrucks fitted with 18-inch steel wheels.

Risk factors NHTSA highlights risks of wheel rotor cracking The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has warned that rough roads and cornering could stress the stud hole in the wheel rotor, leading to cracks. If this issue goes unaddressed, it could eventually result in the separation of the wheel stud from its hub. Such a scenario could compromise vehicle controllability and increase collision risks.

Remedial action Tesla will replace parts with more durable ones To address this safety concern, Tesla will be replacing the front and rear brake rotors, hubs, and lug nuts of affected Cybertruck units. This replacement will be done with more durable parts at no cost to the vehicle owners. The company's recall number for this operation is SB-26-33-003. Owners can reach out to Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 for further information or assistance regarding their vehicles.

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