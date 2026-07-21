You can use Starlink's internet while riding a Tesla Cybercab
What's the story
Tesla has confirmed that its upcoming Cybercab will come with built-in Starlink hardware for satellite internet connectivity. The move is a major step in the integration of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company and his satellite internet venture, SpaceX. The feature was announced on social media by both Tesla and Starlink, with the latter calling it "high-speed internet from space for the future of autonomous vehicles."
Tech details
The new V5 antenna is smaller and lighter
The Cybercab will be fitted with Starlink's new V5 antenna, which is smaller and lighter than its predecessor.
The rear-mounted device weighs some 1.1kg, much less than the previous model that weighed around 2.9kg.
Despite its small size, the hardware can deliver download speeds of over 375Mbps under ideal conditions.
Connectivity benefits
Satellite link could enhance onboard entertainment
The satellite link on the Cybercab could be especially useful in rural areas or cellular dead zones where traditional mobile networks are unreliable.
Apart from supporting autonomous driving systems, the connection could also enhance onboard entertainment and other internet-based services available to passengers.
Tesla has also filed a patent describing technology that integrates radio antennas directly into a vehicle's roof, signaling broader efforts to improve wireless connectivity in future vehicles.
Vehicle innovation
Cybercab redefines personal transportation
The Cybercab is one of Tesla's boldest attempts to redefine personal transportation.
It is a two-passenger electric vehicle that does not have traditional driving controls like a steering wheel and pedals. Instead, it relies entirely on onboard autonomous driving software.
The vehicle is meant to be part of Tesla's future robotaxi network, with initial production having begun in Q2 2026.
Testing phase
Tesla is still testing the Cybercab
The rollout of the Cybercab is still in its early stages.
Tesla is doing limited testing of the vehicle as it continues to refine its autonomous technology, an area that has drawn a lot of regulatory scrutiny after previous concerns over the safety of the company's self-driving systems.
The inclusion of Starlink connectivity shows Tesla's strategy to integrate various technologies from Musk's business empire into one ecosystem.