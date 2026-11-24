Tesla's full self-driving software now acts like a video game
What's the story
Tesla has released the 15th version of its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) software, dubbed Tesla Reality View. The update comes with a major graphical upgrade, using the vehicle's cameras to capture real-time surroundings and accurately recreate them on the central screen. The aim is to provide a visual representation of what the latest FSD driver assistance will do, indicated by onscreen arrows.
Feature details
Tesla Reality View offers a more familiar visualization
The new feature, Tesla Reality View, offers a photorealistic third-person perspective of the car and its surroundings.
Unlike a simple digital representation of the road, users get an accurate view of their environment.
This is not just for visual appeal; it also aims to help drivers understand what FSD is planning to do by offering a more familiar visualization.
Comparison
Elon Musk has compared the new feature to GTA
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has likened the new feature to Grand Theft Auto (GTA), a popular video game.
However, it's important to note that despite the game-like visuals, the technology is still dealing with real-world roads, vehicles, and people.
The update also includes several other improvements such as better detection of potholes, school zones, speed cameras, and standing water.
Clarification
Tesla Reality View isn't a game
Despite the game-like visuals, it's essential to understand that Tesla Reality View isn't about turning driving into a game.
The feature is designed to make the car's decisions easier for drivers to follow.
It's still a supervised driving system, meaning the driver must stay alert and be ready to take control when necessary.
User feedback
FSD v15 might be overly cautious in some scenarios
Since the rollout of FSD v15, users have reported that it seems to be more cautious in some scenarios, even overly so at times.
For instance, vehicles have been seen aggressively avoiding random road items or treating a road repair site as a pothole.
Despite these initial hiccups, early FSD updates usually get more polished with broader releases.