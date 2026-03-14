Tesla's Chinese sales up 91% in February: What's the reason?
What's the story
Tesla has reported a massive sales surge in China's slowing electric vehicles (EV) market. The US automaker's Shanghai Gigafactory delivered almost 58,600 vehicles to Chinese buyers last month. This is an increase of 91% compared to the same period last year, according to data from automotive platform Dongchedi. The surge comes as domestic leaders like BYD are facing double-digit declines in their sales figures.
Sales breakdown
Model Y and Model 3 drive Tesla's sales
Tesla's February sales were driven by its two popular models, the Model Y and the Model 3. The Model Y alone accounted for 41,404 units sold, while the Model 3 contributed another 17,195 units to the total. Notably, the starting price of the Model Y is CNY 263,500 (around ₹35.3 lakh), making it China's top-selling EV in February.
Market competition
Tesla's comeback amid fierce competition
The February surge marks a major comeback for Tesla's Model Y, which was challenged in 2025 by sub-CNY 100,000 competitors such as Xingyuan and SAIC-GM's Wuling Hongguang Mini EV. Despite the fierce competition from domestic brands, Tesla has managed to maintain its stronghold in the Chinese EV market, amid reports of aggressive financial maneuvering and calls to end price wars.