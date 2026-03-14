Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory delivered nearly 58,600 vehicles last month

Tesla's Chinese sales up 91% in February: What's the reason?

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:54 pm Mar 14, 202605:54 pm

What's the story

Tesla has reported a massive sales surge in China's slowing electric vehicles (EV) market. The US automaker's Shanghai Gigafactory delivered almost 58,600 vehicles to Chinese buyers last month. This is an increase of 91% compared to the same period last year, according to data from automotive platform Dongchedi. The surge comes as domestic leaders like BYD are facing double-digit declines in their sales figures.