Tesla to produce Optimus in US, bring robot to India
Auto
Tesla is gearing up to bring its humanoid robot, Optimus, to India once the market is ready.
Isabel Fan, Tesla's Asia-Pacific chief, shared that production kicks off in the US later this year.
She pointed out how Optimus could help with risky jobs and even support home health care.
Tesla eyes solar, Powerwalls in India
Tesla's also eyeing India for its energy solutions: think solar panels, big battery storage for businesses, and Powerwalls for homes.
Fan mentioned that India's sunny climate makes it a great fit and said they'll launch these products here when the timing works out.